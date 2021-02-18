Michigan: Bobby Fields admits producing child pornography

Michigan man, Bobby Fields admits producing child pornography

Former Savannah resident brought back to face charges

SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) A Michigan man has admitted producing child pornography while previously residing in Savannah.

Bobby Fields, 40, of Lansing, Mich., pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Production of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution, registration as a sex offender, and a period of supervised release after completion of the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Bobby Fields eluded justice for nearly three years, but his crimes have found him out thanks to the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “The significant prison sentence that awaits should serve as a stark warning to anyone who would exploit vulnerable children.”

Fields was indicted in July 2020 after an FBI investigation into child pornography discovered on a laptop linked him to the illegal material’s creation through images that captured distinctive tattoos on Field’s arm.

A date for Field’s sentencing has not yet been set.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Savannah Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Kirkland and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today