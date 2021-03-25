Federal Contractor, Michael Rymar Indicted for Stealing Over $1.2 Million from the U.S. Postal Service

(STL.News) A federal grand jury indicted a construction contractor for stealing over $1.2 million from the United States Postal Service through a more than three-year scheme to defraud through false invoices, Acting United States Attorney Saima S. Mohsin announced today.

Mohsin was joined in the announcement by Steven Suller, Director of the Contract Fraud Investigations Division, United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General.

Michael Rymar, 59, of Rochester Hills, stands charged with embezzling government funds from the United States Postal Service (USPS). From 2015 to 2018, USPS engineers awarded Rymar’s company, Horizons Materials & Management LLC, with over $5 million in contracts for repairs on USPS buildings in Michigan and New York. But the documentation Rymar provided contained false and fraudulent statements, oftentimes dramatically and falsely overstating the amount he paid subcontractors to complete the repairs. Rymar also falsely inflated the amount he paid his own employees and the cost of materials on USPS jobs. Over the course of the three-plus year fraudulent scheme, Rymar stole over $1.2 million from USPS out of the $5 million in contracts he was awarded.

As part of the Indictment, the government is seeking recovery of at least $1.2 million in embezzled funds from Rymar.

Acting United States Attorney Mohsin stated, “Today’s indictment underscores our commitment to safeguarding taxpayer funds and to prosecute those individuals who use fraudulent schemes to line their pockets with the people’s money.”

“The U.S. Postal Service spends hundreds of millions of dollars on new construction, maintenance, and renovation of U.S. Postal Service facilities,” said Director Steven Stuller, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “Along with the Department of Justice and our federal law enforcement partners, the USPS Office of Inspector General will aggressively investigate those who would engage in this type of harmful conduct.”

Upon conviction for a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641, theft of government funds, Rymar faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares.

A federal grand jury indicted a construction contractor for stealing over $1.2 million from the United States Postal Service through a more than three-year scheme to defraud through false invoices, Acting United States Attorney Saima S. Mohsin announced today.

Mohsin was joined in the announcement by Steven Suller, Director of the Contract Fraud Investigations Division, United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General.

Michael Rymar, 59, of Rochester Hills, stands charged with embezzling government funds from the United States Postal Service (USPS). From 2015 to 2018, USPS engineers awarded Rymar’s company, Horizons Materials & Management LLC, with over $5 million in contracts for repairs on USPS buildings in Michigan and New York. But the documentation Rymar provided contained false and fraudulent statements, oftentimes dramatically and falsely overstating the amount he paid subcontractors to complete the repairs. Rymar also falsely inflated the amount he paid his own employees and the cost of materials on USPS jobs. Over the course of the three-plus year fraudulent scheme, Rymar stole over $1.2 million from USPS out of the $5 million in contracts he was awarded.

As part of the Indictment, the government is seeking recovery of at least $1.2 million in embezzled funds from Rymar.

Acting United States Attorney Mohsin stated, “Today’s indictment underscores our commitment to safeguarding taxpayer funds and to prosecute those individuals who use fraudulent schemes to line their pockets with the people’s money.”

“The U.S. Postal Service spends hundreds of millions of dollars on new construction, maintenance, and renovation of U.S. Postal Service facilities,” said Director Steven Stuller, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “Along with the Department of Justice and our federal law enforcement partners, the USPS Office of Inspector General will aggressively investigate those who would engage in this type of harmful conduct.”

Upon conviction for a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641, theft of government funds, Rymar faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today