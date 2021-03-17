Michael Kendrick indicted For Narcotics And Firearm Charges

Federal Jury Convicts Ocala Man, Michael Kendrick For Narcotics And Firearm Charges

Ocala, FL (STL.News) A federal jury has found Michael Kendrick (35, Ocala) guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Kendrick faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, and up to, life in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2021.

Kendrick was originally indicted on February 5, 2020.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, on July 6, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., an Ocala Police Department officer stopped Kendrick for committing a traffic offense. Kendrick immediately fled from the vehicle, discarding a plastic bag containing 29 individual packets of eutylone, a controlled substance. The officer gave chase and apprehended Kendrick. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun, along with paraphernalia used for distributing narcotics. Kendrick also had three cellphones and $1,844 in currency on his person. Kendrick’s DNA was also found on the recovered firearm.

As a multi-convicted felon, a career offender and armed career criminal, Kendrick is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Ocala Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Michael P. Felicetta and Tyrie K. Boyer.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today