Michael Ibarra Sentenced For Drug Trafficking, Fentanyl

Brevard County Man, Thomas Michael Ibarra Sentenced To 19 Years For Armed Drug Trafficking, Fentanyl

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Thomas Michael Ibarra (30, Brevard County) to 19 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Ibarra had pleaded guilty on October 27, 2020.

According to court documents, Ibarra was responsible for distributing more than 9 kilograms of fentanyl in the Brevard County area during the approximately one-year period leading up to his arrest. Further, when arrested, Ibarra was in possession of nearly a quarter of a kilogram of fentanyl, and during the execution of a search warrant at his residence, law enforcement recovered two firearms, over three-quarters of a kilogram of fentanyl, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Palm Bay Police Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Melbourne Police Department, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn P. Napier.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today