Spencerport Man, Michael Greco Going To Prison Following Child Sex Sting

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Michael Greco, 25 of Spencerport, NY, who was convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison and 15 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, stated that in January 2020, the defendant engaged in online conversations with an individual who Greco believed was a mother engaged in the prostitution of her 13-year-old daughter. In fact, the “mother” was an undercover New York State Police (NYSP) investigator. Between January 2 and January 7, 2020, the defendant exchanged text messages and phone calls with the investigator, during which Greco agreed to pay $100 in order to have sex with the 13-year-old child.

On January 7, 2020, the defendant traveled to a pre-arranged destination, expecting to meet the child for sex. Instead, Greco was taken into custody by the NYSP and Homeland Security Investigations. The defendant was in possession of $100, which was the price he negotiated to have sex with the child, as well as condoms and candy for the child. A subsequent search of his cell phone revealed that Greco attempted to receive child pornography via the Internet.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the NYSP Troop E Major Crimes Unit, Canandaigua, under the direction of Major Barry Chase, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today