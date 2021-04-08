Miami: Samuel Mompoint Arrested on Tax Fraud Charges

Miami Tax Preparer, Samuel Mompoint Arrested on Tax Fraud Charges

Miami, FL (STL.News) A South Florida tax preparer, who was indicted by a Grand Jury in the Southern District of Florida on March 25, 2021, was arrested today. Samuel Mompoint, 57, a resident of Miami-Dade County, Florida, is charged with seventeen counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of materially false tax returns for the calendar years 2014 and 2015.

According to allegations in the indictment, Mompoint operated Prime Tax Services, Inc., as a tax return preparation business located in Miami-Dade County. The indictment alleges that for the 2014 and 2015 tax years, Mompoint knowingly prepared fraudulent tax returns that represented that eleven separate taxpayers were entitled to receive false tax credits and deductions, including education credits, child and dependent care expenses, gifts to charity, and unreimbursed employee expenses.

Mompoint is scheduled for his initial court appearance this afternoon, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. in federal magistrate court in Miami. If convicted, Mompoint faces a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment as to each count.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Tyler R. Hatcher, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by IRS-CI in Miami. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric E. Morales of the Southern District of Florida.

An indictment is a charging instrument containing allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today