Miami: Megan Nicole Hollenbeck Sentenced for Drug Conspiracy

Miami Woman, Megan Nicole Hollenbeck Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Drug Conspiracy

TULSA, OK (STL.News) A Miami woman was sentenced today in U.S. District Court for conspiring with her sister to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Megan Nicole Hollenbeck, 29, to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Whether an addiction or a vice, Megan Hollenbeck contributed to the methamphetamine problem in Miami. She conspired with her sister to deal meth for profit,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “She will now spend the next 10 years in federal prison as a result of her criminal choices.”

Hollenbeck previously pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Her sister also pleaded guilty to taking part in the conspiracy and is set to be sentenced in February 2021. On Aug. 15, 2019, Hollenbeck and her sister Monica conspired to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, during a law enforcement “controlled buy” that was captured on video. The two were arrested in Miami, Oklahoma, as part of Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation “Pullin’ Chains.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Miami Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Duncombe prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today