Mexico: Martinez-Torres Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

Luis Eduardo Martinez-Torres Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.VA (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Luis Eduardo Martinez-Torres, 23, of Mexico, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

“Deadly – meth and black tar heroin,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great work by law enforcement to intercept these drugs and remove poison peddlers from the streets of Huntington.”

Officers executed a search warrant on June 5, 2019 in Huntington. Martinez-Torres and other individuals were in the home at the time of the search warrant. Officers found methamphetamine and heroin in the home. Martinez-Torres previously pled guilty and admitted that he aided and abetted other individuals in possessing with the intent to distribute 340 grams of methamphetamine and 453 grams of black tar heroin in Huntington.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department conducted the joint investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00281.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today