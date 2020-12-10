Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home General Mexico: Mario Flores-Arias Arrested for Smuggling
General

Mexico: Mario Flores-Arias Arrested for Smuggling

By Editor 4
0
46
Mexico: Mario Flores-Arias Arrested for Smuggling

Mexican Citizen, Mario Flores-Arias Arrested for Smuggling

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (STL.News) Mario Flores-Arias, age 32, and a citizen of Mexico, was arrested on December 5 and charged by criminal complaint with alien smuggling.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Robert N. Garcia, Chief Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.

The criminal complaint alleges that Flores-Arias was arrested while transporting three foreign nationals who had illegally crossed into the United States through the woods near Chateaugay, New York.  Border Patrol Agents stopped Flores-Arias’s vehicle and detained the occupants.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations.  The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Flores-Arias appeared before United Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro on December 8 and was ordered detained pending trial.

If convicted, Flores-Arias faces up to 5 years in prison.  The three occupants of the vehicle, all citizens of Vietnam, were found to be illegally present in the United States.  They were detained and expelled to Canada.

This case is being investigated by United States Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleRichardson Enterprises, Tamra Maurene Villarreal Sentenced for Embezzling Close to $16 Million
Next articleThe Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Publish Final Rule on Procedures
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more
General

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more
General

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

Most Popular

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History

General Editor 4 - 0
40 Charged in Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History 147-Count Indictment Includes Inmates Orchestrating Murder, Kidnapping, Drugs and Firearms Distribution from Prison Columbia, S.C...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv