Mexico: Javier Guerrero-Garcia Sentenced for Illegal Firearm

Mexican National, Javier Guerrero-Garcia Sentenced for Illegal Firearm Used in Drive-By Shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Mexican national was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he used in a drive-by shooting.

Javier Guerrero-Garcia, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to eight years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On June 29, 2020, Guerrero-Garcia pleaded guilty to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Guerrero-Garcia admitted that he fired a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun into a residence early in the morning of Nov. 19, 2017.

A Kansas City, Missouri, resident contacted police officers after Guerrero-Garcia fired multiple shots at her house at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2017. When the resident went outside she saw Guerrero-Garica’s red BMW driving away . Shortly thereafter, Guerrero-Garcia returned and fired more shots at her home and vehicles. Police officers arrived at the scene and learned that bullets had entered the home, and three vehicles had been struck by bullets.

About an hour later, Kansas City police officers conducted a traffic stop of the red BMW Guerrero-Garcia was driving. When he and two passengers got out of the vehicle, officers saw the Glock handgun as well as an extended magazine inside the vehicle. The handgun had been reported as stolen.

A forensic examination was performed on the .40-caliber shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting and the Glock handgun recovered from the vehicle. This examination confirmed the .40-caliber shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting were fired from the Glock handgun.

Guerrero-Garcia has a prior federal conviction in Kansas for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, for which he was sentenced in 2018 to 14 months in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Kate Butterfield. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today