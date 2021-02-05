Mexico: Guadalupe Herrera Pleads Guilty To Illegal Reentry

Mexican National, Guadalupe Herrera-Perez Pleads Guilty To Illegal Reentry

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that GUADALUPE HERRERA-PEREZ, age 41, a citizen of Mexico, pled on February 3, 2021 today to a one-count Bill of Information for illegal reentry of a removed alien after deportation, in violation of 8 U.S.C. ” 1326(a) and (b)(2).

According to the Bill of Information, GUADALUPE HERRERA-PEREZ reentered the United States on or about November 26, 2017, after having been previously removed therefrom on or about January 28, 1998.

GUADALUPE HERRERA-PEREZ faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty years, a fine of up to $250,000.00, three years supervised release after imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment. U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman set sentencing for May 12, 2021. 2018.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Irene González is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today