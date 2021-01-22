Methuen: Alberto Rosario Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

Methuen Man, Alberto Rosario Sentenced to 37 Months for Drug Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Alberto Rosario, 30, of Methuen, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison on Thursday for possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 6, 2018, Nashua police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to be involved in drug trafficking activity. Rosario was a passenger in the vehicle. During the vehicle stop, officers found that Rosario had quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as $800, in his possession. A search of the vehicle later uncovered additional quantities of fentanyl and crack. The driver of the vehicle later admitted to driving Rosario from Lowell, Massachusetts to Nashua and acknowledged that Rosario was distributing drugs.

“Interstate drug traffickers cause grave damage in communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “When drug traffickers come to New Hampshire to peddle fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, they should understand that they are committing a serious federal crime. We will not hesitate to bring drug trafficking charges against those who are responsible for selling these deadly substances in the Granite State.”

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.

