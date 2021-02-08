Meth Dealer, Brandon Kirstein Sentenced to Over a Decade

Meth Dealer, Brandon Kirstein Who Went “Off the Rails” Sentenced to Over a Decade in Federal Prison

(STL.News) A man who distributed methamphetamine and was in possession of multiple firearms was sentenced today to more than ten years in federal prison.

Brandon Kirstein, age 33, from Cedar County, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 22, 2020 guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

At the guilty plea, Kirstein admitted he possessed at least 5 grams of pure ice methamphetamine with the intent to distribute some or all of it. Kirstein possessed multiple guns including a pistol, a handgun, and two shotguns. At the sentencing hearing, Kirstein also admitted to obstructing justice for attempting to hire an individual to murder a witness in the case against him. During the sentencing hearing, the judge described Kirstein as going “off the rails.”

Kirstein was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Kirstein was sentenced to 135 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Kirstein is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Liz Dupuich and investigated by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force, Cedar County Sherriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today