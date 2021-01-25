Mescalero: James Darius Caje charged with sexual abuse

Mescalero man, James Darius Caje charged with sexual abuse of a child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) James Darius Caje, 27, of Mescalero, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, was charged in federal court on Jan. 21 with sexual abuse of a minor. Caje will remain detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on the night of Feb. 24 or early morning Feb. 25, 2020, Caje allegedly entered the bedroom of the victim, who was less than 16-years old, and sexually assaulted her. The following day, the victim reported the assault to a school counsellor, who then reported it to law enforcement. The assault occurred on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Caje faces up to 15 years in prison.

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron O. Jordan is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today