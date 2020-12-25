Merry Christmas Wishes 2020

Top Best Wishes For Christmas 2020:

Oprah Winfrey

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.”

Freya Stark

“Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.”

Maya Angelou, Amazing Peace

“We clap hands and welcome the Peace of Christmas. We beckon this good season to wait a while with us.”

Valentine Davies

“Christmas isn’t just a day. It’s a frame of mind.”

Spirit of Christmas

“May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.”

God’s Love

“Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright with the light of God’s love.”

David Cameron

“Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.”

Light and Laughter

“May this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family.”

Nora Roberts

“Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you’ve got a Christmas tree in the living room.”

White Christmas

“Merry Christmas, and may all your Christmases be white!”

Alexander Smith

“Christmas is the day that holds all time together.”

For You, at Christmas

“For you, at Christmas time: a wish for happiness, warmth, and love.”

Tom Baker

“Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago.”

Unconditional Love

“Wishing you peace, joy, and unconditional love at Christmas and always.”

Taylor Caldwell

“And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone.”

People Like You

“It’s people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Thank you.”

Ann Garnett Schultz

“Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed.”

Thinking of You

“Thinking of you this season and wishing you a joyful holiday.”

Cheers To…

“Cheers to eggnog by the fire, warm holiday memories, and you.”

Brighter Than the Lights

“My love for you shines brighter than the lights on the tree.”

Phillips Brooks

“The world has grown weary through the years, but at Christmas, it is young.”

