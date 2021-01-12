Merrimack: Kyle Mehlhorn Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Merrimack Man, Kyle Mehlhorn Arrested for Drug Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Kyle Mehlhorn, 27, of Merrimack, was arrested on a federal complaint charging him with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

The complaint filed in court, alleges that on October 27, 2020, Manchester Police officers conducted a traffic stop in which Mehlhorn was the driver of the vehicle. After a records check revealed Mehlhorn’s license and registration privileges were suspended, he was placed under arrest. The complaint further alleges that officers later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered firearms, over $14,000 in cash, over 37 grams of suspected fentanyl, over 214 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and other items commonly used in the packaging and distribution of controlled substances.

Mehlhorn was arrested on January 11, 2021, in Boston and is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate today.

The charges in the complaint are only allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Manchester Police Department, Concord Police Department, Gorham Police Department, and the New Hampshire State Police were all instrumental in this investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Rombeau and Aaron Gingrande.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today