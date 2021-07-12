Member of 36th Street Bang Squad Gang Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Multiple Shootings

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) A Hampton man was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ryan Taybron, 24, along with members of the 36th Street Bang Squad gang, were involved in multiple violent crimes in Hampton and Newport News between 2015 and 2017. On June 5, 2015, Taybron and four of his fellow gang members gathered at his Hampton home and discussed killing a rival gang member who was suspected of murdering a 36th Street Bang Squad member two days prior. Taybron provided a handgun to one of the gang members when the gang member left to find the rival.

Once at the location, other 36th Street members and associates joined the group and followed a Hampton City school bus in two vehicles, waiting for their target to get off at a stop. When the target exited the bus, the co-defendants and associated gang members chased him into an apartment complex. With Taybron’s encouragement, the gang members carried loaded firearms and planned to kill the target if he was found, which he was not.

Throughout the conspiracy, Taybron actively used social media to taunt rival gangs and make threats of violence towards anyone who would disrespect the 36th Street Bang Squad. On September 1, 2015, Taybron provided a pistol-grip shotgun to a fellow gang member and had two gang members shoot a residence in Newport News because the female resident had disrespected the gang. The house was struck by multiple gun shots.

After the shooting, the gang members returned the firearm to Taybron. On January 2, 2017, alongside a fellow gang member, Taybron verbally provoked and engaged in a shoot-out with rival gang members who were standing outside a convenience store in downtown Newport News.

On December 10, 2019, after a seven-week jury trial, Taybron was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Co-defendant Martin L. Hunt, 24, of Newport News, was sentenced to multiple life sentences for his role in the conspiracy on May 6. Co-defendant Deshaun Richardson, 25, of Newport News, was sentenced to 17 years for his role in the conspiracy on June 5. Co-defendant Eric Nixon, 25, of Hampton, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy on June 28. Co-defendant Xavier Greene, 26, of Newport News, was sentenced to four life sentences for his role in the conspiracy on July 2.

Two additional co-defendants were convicted by a federal jury in the same trial for their roles in the racketeering conspiracy. Those co-defendants currently are scheduled for sentencing through August 2.

Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; Steve R. Drew, Chief of Newport News Police; Kenneth Mark Talbot, Chief of Hampton Police; and Anton A. Bell, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Hampton, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Samuels, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Howard J. Zlotnick, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy E. Cross from the Eastern District of Virginia, and Trial Attorney Chad McHenry from the Justice Department’s Organized Crime and Gang Section, prosecuted the case.

