Meetings During Biegun’s Travel to the Republic of Korea

Meetings During Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Travel to the Republic of Korea

(STL.News) On December 11, Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun met with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the conclusion of his December 8-11 trip to Seoul. During his meetings with senior ROK officials in Seoul, Deputy Secretary Biegun expressed appreciation for the ROK’s continued partnership in COVID-19 response, discussed how to ensure the U.S.-ROK Alliance is prepared to face the challenges of the next 70 years, and reaffirmed our commitment to continued coordination with the ROK to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea. On December 10, Deputy Secretary Biegun participated in a discussion with Asan Institute experts on “The United States and the Future of the Korean Peninsula.”

Source: STATE.Gov

Tags: Bieguncovid-19Kang Kyungnorth koreaUnited States
5 hours ago

