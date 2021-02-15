McLaughlin: Vance Taken Alive Indicted on Assault Charges

McLaughlin Man, Vance Taken Alive Indicted on Assault Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a McLaughlin, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Aiding and Abetting.

Vance Taken Alive, age 29, was indicted on December 10, 2019. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on February 9, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each Count. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on June 14, 2019, in Corson County, Taken Alive and another man, assaulted an individual by repeatedly kicking him with shod feet, with the intent to do bodily harm and the assault resulted in serious bodily injury.

The charges are merely accusations and Taken Alive is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Standing Rock Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.

Taken Alive was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today