McLaughlin: Casey Lynn Crow Ghost Indicted on Multiple Charges

McLaughlin Man, Casey Lynn Crow Ghost Indicted on Murder and Firearm Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a McLaughlin, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence that Causes Death.

Casey Lynn Crow Ghost, age 42, was indicted on January 12, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William D. Gerdes on January 15, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is life in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, and forfeiture of the firearm used in the offenses. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on December 12, 2020, Crow Ghost willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, did unlawfully murder a female victim by shooting her with a handgun in McLaughlin.

The charges are merely accusations and Crow Ghost is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Standing Rock Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook is prosecuting the case.

Crow Ghost was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

