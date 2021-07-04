(STL.News) McBride Homes, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, offers hot deals during July with their Summer Sale.

Now through July 31st, the home builder is offering $2,000 up to $10,000 off the base price of a new home.

“McBride strives to offer customers the best value and the best pricing, and now during our Summer Sale, that pricing gets even better,” said John F. Eilermann Jr., CEO, and Chairman of McBride Homes. “No matter your price point or place in life, we’ve got the right home for you.”

McBride Homes has neighborhoods all over the St. Louis metro area, including St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and Washington, Missouri.

With over 30 communities ranging from villas to single-family homes, McBride offers every homebuyer ample product lines, price-points, and community layouts to choose from.

“There is a huge housing demand in the St. Louis metro market,” added Eilermann. “Inventory is at an all-time low, especially with existing homes, and we need to fill in the gap between supply and demand.”

McBride currently offers market homes across the area for those needing a quick move-in. Many of these homes are already under construction or completed and feature the most desired upgrades, options, and appointments.

“McBride Homes is fortunate to have the capital and buying power to offer quick-move market homes at any given time to keep up with this demand,” said Eilermann. “We can provide incredible value because of our purchasing power and leadership in the industry.”

If you are looking to build a new home from scratch, now is the perfect time to take advantage of McBride’s Summer Sale. With a to-be-built home, you can choose your dream homesite and floorplan, then personalize your dream home at McBride’s world-class Design Studio.

“At McBride Homes, the opening of our Design Studio set us apart from the rest,” stated Eilermann. “Our buyers visit our 10,000 s.f. showroom in Chesterfield Valley to choose their flooring, lighting, countertops, cabinets, and more. They get to personalize their dream home from scratch. This has helped us create a world-class experience for our customers that no one else in town offers.”

McBride sales centers and displays are open 11 am to 6 pm Sunday, Monday, and Friday and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday.

You’ll find an all-inclusive list of McBride’s 30+ communities and ready-to-move-into homes online at www.mcbridehomes.com.