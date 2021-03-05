Honduran National, Mauricio Santos-Rivera Pleads Guilty To Illegal Reentry

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MAURICIO SANTOS-RIVERA, age 34, a citizen of Honduras, was sentenced on March 4, 2021 after pleading guilty to illegal reentry of a removed alien, in violation of 8 U.S.C. ‘ 1326.

According to the bill of information, MAURICIO SANTOS-RIVERA was encountered in the United States on or about January 5, 2021, after having been previously removed therefrom on or about November 21, 2005.

Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle sentenced MAURICIO SANTOS-RIVERA to time served and one year of supervised release after imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Irene González is in charge of the prosecution.

