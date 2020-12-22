Matthews: Brian Parks Moore Is Sentenced For Child Pornography

Matthews, N.C. Man, Brian Parks Moore Is Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

Defendant Reoffended While on Pretrial Release on Federal Child Pornography Charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. sentenced today Brian Parks Moore, 51, of Matthews, N.C. to 188 months in prison for transportation of child pornography, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Judge Conrad also ordered Moore to serve 30 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and information introduced at the sentencing hearing, Moore was indicted in November 2018 on child pornography charges. According to court records, Moore told law enforcement that he had initially accessed child pornography for the purpose of incriminating another individual, but subsequently began viewing the child pornography himself. In total, Moore possessed approximately 1,769 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. On December 27, 2018, Moore was released on bond following his arraignment hearing. As a condition of his pretrial release, the Court ordered Moore only to use electronic devices approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

According to court records, on March 13, 2019, a U.S. probation officer conducted an unannounced visit at Moore’s residence, during which the officer located an unauthorized tablet computer in Moore’s bedroom. A review of the web history of the tablet showed that Moore’s search history was consistent with attempting to access child pornography and child erotica while on pretrial supervision. As a result, Moore’s bond was revoked and Moore was taken into custody. On May 24, 2019, Moore pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography.

In making today’s announcement U.S. Attorney Murray commended the U.S. Probation Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI for their investigative efforts.

Assistant United States Attorney Alfredo De La Rosa, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

