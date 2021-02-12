Matthew Zachariah Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

Head Of Daytona Beach Drug Conspiracy, Matthew Zachariah Humphrey Pleads Guilty

Orlando, Florida (STL.News) Matthew Zachariah Humphrey (26, Daytona Beach) has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense. He faces a minimum penalty of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison for the drug conspiracy and an additional 5 years’ imprisonment for possessing the firearm in furtherance of the conspiracy offense. Humphrey’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2021.

According to court documents, Humphrey, his co-defendant Janee Reve Najee Kelly, and others worked together to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Daytona Beach area. On June 17, 2020, Humphrey and Kelly were detained at the same time in an area of Daytona Beach. At the time of their arrests, Humphrey possessed cocaine, fentanyl, and a stolen, loaded firearm and Kelly possessed fentanyl and a firearm as well. The two conspirators collectively possessed more than 88 grams of fentanyl.

On December 8, 2020, Kelly pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, as well as possessing a firearm in furtherance of her offense. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2021. Humphrey will be sentenced on April 27, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dana E. Hill.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today