Matthew L. Richardson Sentenced For Possessing Firearms

Alton Man, Matthew L. Richardson Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Illegally Possessing Firearms

(STL.News) Matthew L. Richardson, 32, of Alton, Illinois, has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison

for two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Richardson pleaded guilty to

the charges in August 2020. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised

release.

In November 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) received information

that Richardson was selling methamphetamine and firearms. On Nov. 8, 2019, a confidential informant

purchased a shotgun and methamphetamine from Richardson. The transaction was captured on camera,

and Richardson could be seen on the video sawing and filing the barrel of the shotgun down to an

illegal length prior to the sale.

On Dec. 2, 2019, ATF agents and Illinois state probation officers arrested Richardson at his

residence in Alton. At the time of his arrest, Richardson was on Illinois state probation for a

2019 conviction in Madison County for possession of methamphetamine. During a search of

Richardson’s bedroom, agents found a loaded revolver with a filed off serial number.

In handing down the sentence, United States District Judge Staci M. Yandle explained that the

87-month prison term was necessary to reflect the seriousness of Richardson’s offense, to protect

the public, and to deter him from future criminal activity. Judge Yandle observed that Richardson

was actively contributing to the spread of methamphetamine and guns on the streets, and that when

illegal drugs and firearms go hand-in-hand, they inevitably lead to violence and death.

The case was investigated by ATF and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney

Christopher Hoell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today