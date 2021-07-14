Registered Sex Offender, Matthew Bald Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Matthew Bald, 40, of Lockport, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, lifetime supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case, stated that in November 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) contacted the New York State Police (NYSP) after receiving a Cybertipline Report involving an image of a suspected sexual performance by a child. The NYSP contacted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the image was traced to the residence of the defendant, who is a registered Level 2 sex offender following his March 2011 conviction for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

On December 15, 2020, the NYSP, Niagara County Probation, and HSI executed a state search warrant at the defendant’s Lockport residence. During the execution of the search warrant, several digital items were located and seized, including a laptop computer and hard drive. Analysis of those items revealed numerous files of suspected child pornography.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly, the New York State Police, under the direction of Major James Hall, the Niagara County Probation Department, under the direction of Director John Cicchetti, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today