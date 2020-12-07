Massachusetts: William Stanley Sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Bureau of Prisons Officer

Federal Transfer Center Inmate, William Stanley Sentenced to Serve Additional 78 Months in Federal Prison for Assaulting a Federal Bureau of Prisons Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (STL.News) WILLIAM STANLEY, 59, of Massachusetts, an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center, has been sentenced to serve 78 additional months in federal prison for the assault of a Federal Bureau of Prisons officer causing bodily injury, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

While an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, Stanley kicked a correctional officer in the leg while the officer was escorting Stanley to the Special Housing Unit. The assault resulted in injury to the officer’s right hip, ultimately requiring a total right hip replacement.

On August 20, 2019, a federal grand jury returned a one-count Indictment charging Stanley with assault on a federal officer causing bodily injury. On January 13, 2020, Stanley pled guilty to the charges of the Indictment.

On November 30, 2020, U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick sentenced Stanley to serve 78 months (6.5 years) to run consecutively to his ongoing prison term, followed by three years of supervised release. In imposing the sentence, Judge Wyrick noted Stanley’s history of violence within the federal prison system and his previous assault convictions in Massachusetts.

This case is the result of investigations by the FBI and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Altshuler prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

