Massachusetts: Vaccinations for 75+ to Begin on Feb. 1

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced individuals ages 75 and over can visit www.mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap to start booking an appointment for vaccine beginning Monday, February 1st.

A map with all available locations is available at www.mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap.

Residents should visit the website, find a convenient location, and schedule an appointment online.

Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it may take time to secure an available appointment. Residents are encouraged to keep checking the website as appointments are added on a rolling basis.

The Vaccine Map has multiple provider types (i.e., mass vaccination, pharmacies, local vaccination sites) and appointments will go live on a rolling basis over the course of the day.

Steps to book an appointment: