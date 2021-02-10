Massachusetts: Two Vaccination Sites, New Appointments

Baker-Polito Administration Announces Two Mass Vaccination Sites, New Appointments & Authorization for Caregiver to Get Vaccinated with 75+ Resident at Mass Vax Sites

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced two new mass vaccination sites will open in Natick and Dartmouth. On Thursday, 74,000 appointments will be posted online for mass vaccination sites and pharmacies at locations statewide. Approximately 30,000 additional appointments will be posted over the course of the week at pharmacies—totaling over 100,000 new appointments this week for mass vaccination sites and pharmacies.

The administration also announced that individuals who accompany someone age 75 or older to get a vaccine at a mass vaccination site may also schedule and receive their own vaccination on the same day.

Natick Mass Vaccination Site:

An additional mass vaccination site is scheduled to open on Monday, February 22, at the Natick Mall with LabCorp as the provider.

This site will begin administering 500 doses per day, then increasing over the course of several weeks to administering 3,000 doses daily. All eligible residents will be able to use this site.

Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for the Natick site on February 18th. For appointment booking, visit mass.gov/covidvaccine.

Dartmouth Mass Vaccination Site:

An additional mass vaccination site is scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 24, at Circuit City with Curative as the provider.

This site will begin administering 500 doses per day, then increasing over the course of several weeks to administering over 2,000 doses daily. All eligible residents will be able to use this site.

Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for the Dartmouth site on February 18th. For appointment booking, visit mass.gov/covidvaccine.

New Appointments At Mass Vaccination Sites & Pharmacies:

The Administration continues to build the Commonwealth’s vaccination infrastructure, and will add 30 new retail pharmacy sites and 2 additional mass vaccination sites. There are currently more than 130 vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

Tomorrow morning (Thursday, Feb. 11), more than 53,000 appointments will be posted online for mass vaccination sites for Springfield, Danvers, Foxborough (Gillette Stadium) and Boston (Fenway Park). Eligible individuals should visit mass.gov/covidvaccine for details on how to book.

Over 50,000 pharmacy appointments will be posted online by the end of this week. 21,000 of these appointments are at new stores and will be live tomorrow. The 50,000 includes:

CVS Health: 8,064 appointments were posted this week, with an additional 21,000 appointments going live tomorrow, and another 3,000 appointments being posted daily on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Walgreens: 7,620 appointments this week (over 1,000 released each day)

Topco (Wegmans, Big Y, Price Chopper): 3,100 appointments this week

Retail Business Services (Stop and Shop, Hannaford): 2,000 appointments this week

Caregiver Attestation for Mass Vaccination Sites:

Effective Thursday, February 11th, at mass vaccination sites, an individual who is accompanying a person age 75 or older to get the vaccine may schedule their own appointment to be vaccinated on the same day.

A caregiver must schedule their own appointment online for the same day and location as the 75 or older resident. Only one caregiver may accompany a 75 or older resident.

Mass vaccination locations will make every effort to take both individuals together to minimize wait time, even if the appointment times are not identical.

Directions to Schedule Two Appointments (for a 75+ resident & a caregiver):

Individuals can go to mass.gov/covidvaccine and schedule two separate appointments at either the same time or adjacent.

For the companion appointment, select the option ‘I am accompanying someone who is age 75+ to their vaccination appointment and my appointment is the same day.’

If individuals are unable to use or have difficultly accessing the internet, they may call 2-1-1 for assistance booking both appointments.

Only one caregiver is permitted to schedule an appointment with the 75+ resident. A caregiver may receive their first dose of the vaccine if the 75+ resident is receiving their second dose.