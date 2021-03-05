Massachusetts: Transition of Fenway Park Vaccination Site

Baker-Polito Administration Announces Transition of Fenway Park Mass Vaccination Site to Hynes Convention Center

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) The Baker-Polito Administration announced today the transition of the Fenway Park mass vaccination site to the Hynes Convention Center. CIC Health will launch the Hynes Convention Center site on Thursday, March 18.

The last day for appointments at Fenway Park will be Saturday, March 27. The two sites will overlap for approximately a week as the Hynes site ramps up capacity. All individuals that were vaccinated at Fenway Park and have a second dose appointment scheduled will be able to receive their second dose at Hynes. CIC Health will send individuals with appointments details via email.

Since the opening of the Fenway Park mass vaccination site in January, the Red Sox team and CIC Health, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, have operated this highly efficient, friendly and effective vaccination site. To date, the site has completed over 25,000 vaccinations. By the end of this month, we expect they’ll have completed over 55,000 vaccinations.

This month, the Hynes Convention Center site will ramp up to do the same volume of vaccinations as the current Fenway site – 1,500 per day. Later in the spring, dependent upon vaccine supply from the federal government, the Hynes has capacity to scale up to more than 5,000 shots per day.