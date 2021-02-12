Massachusetts: One Million Vaccine Doses Administered

Massachusetts Passes More Than One Million Vaccine Doses Administered, 20,000 Appointments Available at Mass Vax Sites, & COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center Extends Hours to Assist Residents 75 and Older

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Today, the Baker-Polito Administration is announcing that Massachusetts has exceeded one million doses of vaccines administered, over 20,000 vaccine appointments are available at mass vaccination sites and extended hours for the call center to support 75+ residents seeking assistance to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

Massachusetts Passes One Million Doses Administered to Residents

The Commonwealth has hit a vaccine milestone of more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to residents. As of Thursday night, 1,034,018 doses have been administered across the state.

The Administration has surpassed the first benchmark set for Phase 2 vaccinations, 242,000 per week capacity, and administered 242,000 doses administered since Sunday.

Available Vaccine Appointments at Mass Vaccination Sites

As of Friday morning, over 20,000 appointments for the coming days are still available across four mass vaccination sites in Danvers, Springfield, Foxboro and Boston.

Eligible residents can book an appointment online here.

75+ Residents may be accompanied by a companion with a scheduled appointment for mass vax sites only.

Over the course of this week, more than 70,000 new vaccination appointments were made available at mass vaccination sites and pharmacies.

MA Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line

Starting Saturday, February 13, the Massachusetts Vaccine Scheduling Resource? Line will extend its hours of operation to include weekends and weekday evenings.

These extended hours will further support people 75 and older to schedule a COVID-19 appointment if they are unable to use or have difficulty accessing the internet.

The new call center hours of operation:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For assistance scheduling, dial 2-1-1 and follow the prompts for vaccine appointments. The Massachusetts Scheduling Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available to support residents in approximately 100 additional languages.