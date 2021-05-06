Massachusetts Governor Announced Promotion Of Sarah Finlaw

Governor Charlie Baker And Lt. Governor Karyn Polito Announce Departure Of Communications Director Lizzy Guyton, Promotion Of Sarah Finlaw

Press Secretary Sarah Finlaw to be promoted to Communications Director Effective May 15, 2021

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced that Lizzy Guyton will be stepping down as Communications Director for the Governor’s Office and that Sarah Finlaw will be promoted to be this role effective May 15, 2021.

“Lizzy has been an invaluable member of our leadership team for the past six years. I hate to see her go. That said, I am confident she will be a huge success in whatever she decides to do next. She’s very smart, organized, thorough, and never loses her cool,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Her ability to chop complex topics up into understandable parts has been a key piece of our collective ability to keep the public informed on many issues. And her sense of humor – which is must have in these jobs – was always available when we needed it. Sarah has been an asset to the Administration since she joined our team and will do a great job leading the communications office.”

“Lizzy is the one you want in the foxhole with you,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “She’s calm and level headed in a crisis, and is extremely effective at sorting through complicated facts and organizing words to convey important and meaningful information to the public. She’s had her fair share of crisis to manage through over the past six years, and we were well served to have her by our side. Wishing Lizzy continued success in all she chooses to pursue.”

“Lizzy is the person you want on your team because she is relentless and extremely talented. The Governor, Lieutenant Governor and the people of Massachusetts all benefited from Lizzy’s abilities to clearly communicate critically important information in pressure filled environments,” said Tim Buckley, senior adviser. “She will be dearly missed in the office but we will all enjoy watching her succeed in her next role. My father gave me one piece of advice when I was building the communications team in 2015: not to be afraid to hire people better than me at the job. That’s how Lizzy got hired.”

Buckley continued, “Sarah Finlaw is more than ready to step into the job with her experience in legislative affairs, Administration and Finance and running point on all things related to Health and Human Services for this office. Sarah and her team of communications professionals in the governor’s office and across the executive branch work around the clock to serve the media and the people of Massachusetts and the Administration is fortunate to have so many skilled professionals on board.”

“Sarah is a talented communicator and will excel in her new position as communications director. She brings a dynamic portfolio of experience to this role after serving in the governor’s press office, budget office and Connecticut State Legislature and is prepared to lead the governor’s communications team at this important time in our state’s history,” said Lizzy Guyton, communications director. “ It has been my greatest honor to serve the Governor and Lt. Governor since the beginning of this administration through a series of challenging events, and I will forever be grateful for this opportunity to support the people of our Commonwealth.”

Guyton has served in the Governor’s Press Office since the start of the administration in 2015, starting as press secretary and later being promoted to communications director. Prior to her career on Beacon Hill, she worked in communications roles on several federal campaigns in New Hampshire and Indiana and worked on Capitol Hill for Senator Kelly Ayotte and Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Guyton is a native of Rowley, MA and currently resides in South Boston with her husband, Tim.

Finlaw currently serves as the Press Secretary for Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito, and prior to working in the press office was Communications Director for the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Before working on Beacon Hill, Finlaw worked for the House Republican Caucus in the Connecticut state legislature as a press secretary and legislative aide. Finlaw is a native of Fairfield, CT and resides in South Boston. She is a graduate of Boston College.