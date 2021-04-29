Massachusetts Baker-Polito Provide Weekly Dose Updates

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) The Baker-Polito Administration provided the weekly update for doses allocated from the federal government.

This week, the Commonwealth received 444,930 first and second doses as part of the state allocation. These figures do not include doses provided directly from the federal government to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) or Community Vaccination Center (CVC).

These numbers include a one-time shipment of 108,800 J&J vaccines.

This week, first doses and second dose state allocations (total doses), were distributed among providers as follows:

Health systems and health care providers (excluding community health centers): 163,960

Regional Collaboratives and Local Boards of Health: 118,230

Mass vaccination locations: 115,890

Community Health Centers state allocation only: 31,350

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS) state allocation only: 4,500

Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 10,000

Weekly allocations are subject to change based on federal availability, demand from providers, and obligations to meet second doses. Providers have 10 days to use their doses and must meet specific performance thresholds.

Federal Doses:

In addition to the state allocation, the federal government has increased its distribution of vaccines to CVS Health sites as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership as well as to certain Massachusetts federally qualified community health centers. These quantities fluctuate on a weekly basis and are not counted as part of the state’s weekly allocation but represent an increasing allocation to selected locations.

This week, 254,490 first and second doses were allocated to the retail pharmacy program.

23 FQHCs received 88,400 doses directly from the Federal Government.

The Community Vaccination Clinic at the Hynes Convention Center was allocated 42,120 doses.