  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021
Politics

Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force Highlighted by NEJM Catalyst

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 26, 2021 , ,
ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) The work of the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, which has now completed more than 200 missions, is being highlighted in a new piece published by New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst:

Vaccine Equity Index Shows Reduction in Maryland Covid-19 Vaccination Disparity in Less Than Two Months
By Andrew Maul, MD, MBA, Kavitha Reddy, MHSA & Maulik Joshi, DrPH
April 23, 2021
NEJM Catalyst

In Maryland, the state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force (VETF), health systems, local health departments, and others have focused on improving Covid-19 vaccination access and uptake among Black and Hispanic/Latino residents.

Specifically, the Maryland VETF has worked diligently to reach the state’s vulnerable communities by partnering with trusted community, faith-based, and nonprofit organizations.

The success of these initiatives can be highlighted by the Vaccine Equity Index (VEI), which is the percentage of a racial/ethnic group that has received at least a first dose divided by the percentage of that racial/ethnic group in the total population.

Over a 7-week period, among Maryland residents age 65 or older, increased vaccine access and equity-focused efforts helped boost the VEI of Black residents to 0.86 from 0.58, a 48% increase, and of Hispanic/Latino residents to 0.80 from 0.59, a 36% increase.

Read the full piece.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

