  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
Politics

Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 3% Since October

Maryam Shah

May 11, 2021 , Governor, larry hogan, Maryland
Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 3% For First Time Since October

State Surpasses 5.3 Million Vaccinations, 64.8% of Adults With At Least One Dose

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.NewsGovernor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since last October.

More Than 5.3 Million Vaccinations.  Maryland is reporting 5,300,229 COVID-19 vaccinations, and according to official CDC data, 64.8% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.  The state is outpacing the national rate (58.2%), and is 92.6% of the way toward meeting President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose by July 4.

Case Rate Per 100K Drops Below 9.  The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K dropped to 8.96, and has dropped by 62% since mid-April.

Positivity Rate Drops Below 3%.  The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.88%—the first time below 3% since October 12, 2020.  The seven-day positivity rate has dropped 69.6% from the winter peak.

Hospitalizations Remain Below 800.  COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland remain below 800—at 799—and are down 59% from their winter peak.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

