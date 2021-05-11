Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Drops Below 3% Since October

Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 3% For First Time Since October

State Surpasses 5.3 Million Vaccinations, 64.8% of Adults With At Least One Dose

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since last October.

More Than 5.3 Million Vaccinations. Maryland is reporting 5,300,229 COVID-19 vaccinations, and according to official CDC data, 64.8% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is outpacing the national rate (58.2%), and is 92.6% of the way toward meeting President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose by July 4.

Case Rate Per 100K Drops Below 9. The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K dropped to 8.96, and has dropped by 62% since mid-April.

Positivity Rate Drops Below 3%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.88%—the first time below 3% since October 12, 2020. The seven-day positivity rate has dropped 69.6% from the winter peak.

Hospitalizations Remain Below 800. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland remain below 800—at 799—and are down 59% from their winter peak.