Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced two major COVID-19 milestones for Maryland:

For the first time, the state’s 7-day positivity rate has dropped below 1%.

Half of all Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to official CDC data. The state has reached this milestone faster than 42 other states.

Positivity Rate: 0.95%, Lowest on Record. The state is reporting a record-low 7-day positivity rate of 0.95%—down 84% since mid-April. Last week, the state reported a single-day positivity rate under 1% for the first time. Overall, 19 jurisdictions are reporting a positivity rate under 2%. Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Case Rate: 1.9 Per 100K, Nation’s Second-Lowest. The state is reporting a case rate of 1.9 per 100K—down 92% since mid-April. Maryland has the second-lowest case rate in the nation.

Hospitalizations: 245, Lowest Level Since March 29, 2020. The state is reporting 245 COVID-19 hospitalizations—down 32 today, and down 80% since mid-April.

Vaccinations: 6.35 Million, 71.2% of Adults With At Least One Dose. The state is reporting 30,638 additional vaccinations today, for a total of 6,351,273 vaccinations. As of today, 71.2% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To get vaccinated—and be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.