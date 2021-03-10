Maryland: Vaccine Appointments for Prince George’s County Residents

Governor Hogan, County Executive Alsobrooks Announce Expansion of Priority Vaccine Appointments for Prince George’s County Residents

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that, beginning next week, the state will set aside at least 300 priority appointments per day—a total of 2,100 per week—for individuals on the county’s pre-registration list at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site. This is an increase from 500 appointments per week that have been reserved for county residents since the site opened in early February.

“With vaccine supply from the federal government set to increase in the coming weeks, we are able to further expand priority appointments for Prince Georgians,” said Governor Hogan. “Through our vaccine equity plan, we are providing county residents with more appointments at Six Flags, a new clinic opening up in Glenarden, ongoing clinics at local pharmacies, and pop-up clinics for underserved communities. I want to commend the county executive and her team for all the steps they have taken to increase the vaccination rate in the county.”

“We have been working diligently in the county to expand vaccination access for our residents, and these new partnerships and increased access to appointments will help ensure vaccines are being distributed equitably to the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the state,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “We thank the governor and his administration for working closely with our team to ensure Prince Georgians have increased access to these life-saving vaccines, and we look forward to continued collaboration.”

In total, the state will be directly facilitating nearly 10,000 priority appointments per week for Prince Georgians, including the following efforts:

The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force has worked with county leaders to establish a clinic at First Baptist Church of Glenarden for Prince George’s County. This clinic will ramp up to 980 shots per day by the end of the month, for a total of 6,860 shots per week.

Walmart is conducting 500-dose closed clinics for county residents each week at its Clinton store, and 200 dose-clinics at its Landover store. Wegmans has begun 200-dose closed clinics at its Lanham store. This is at least 900 shots per week for county residents through pharmacy partnerships.

Giant is utilizing 2,200 doses for closed clinics to vaccinate disabled populations.

The state also provides weekly allocations to the Prince George’s County Health Department, hospitals, and community health centers to vaccinate eligible populations. The county health department has opened four vaccination clinics across the county and launched three mobile vaccination units, increasing its capacity to approximately 15,000 vaccinations per week.

Priority appointments for the Six Flags site will continue to be booked through text-based outreach to eligible residents from the Prince George’s County pre-registration list. The county health department has provided information for 30,000 individuals from its pre-registration list for this effort.