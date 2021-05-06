  • Thu. May 6th, 2021
Politics

Maryland Surpasses 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 6, 2021 , larry hogan, Maryland, vaccinations
Maryland Surpasses 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.NewsGovernor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered, as the state’s key health metrics continue to decline across the board.

62.9% of Adults With At Least One Dose.  In total, Maryland has reported 5,047,436 vaccinations.  According to official CDC data, 62.9% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 85.2% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Direct Scheduling and Walk-Ups Available.  Marylanders can now immediately book an appointment to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

COVID-19 CASE RATE AT SIX-MONTH LOW, DAILY POSITIVITY RATE AT NINE-WEEK LOW

  • The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K is down by 52% over the last three weeks, and is at its lowest level since October 26.
  • The state’s daily positivity rate of 2.77% is the lowest in nine weeks, and the 7-day positivity rate is down to 3.66%.
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to decline, and are down 54% from their winter peak.
Maryland Surpasses 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Texas Governor, TDEM, and TMD Launch Vaccine Call Center
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Texas Governor Appoints 4 To Lower Colorado River Authority Board
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Montana Governor Gianforte Ends Business Equipment Tax
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah