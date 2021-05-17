Maryland Reports Lowest Number of COVID Cases Since March 2020

Positivity Rate Falls to 2.51%, Tying Lowest Level on Record

Case Rate Per 100K Falls to Lowest Level Since July 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 30, 2020. In addition, the state’s 7-day positivity rate has matched its lowest level on record.

“From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been all in this fight together,” said Governor Hogan. “Today’s key health metrics show that, after a long, hard-fought battle, we are nearing the end of this pandemic as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. Those who have not yet been vaccinated are strongly advised to immediately do so. The easiest way to be protected from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated right away.”

Case Rate Per 100K Falls to Lowest Level Since July 6, 2020. The state’s case rate has dropped to 6.65 per 100K—the lowest level since July 6, 2020—and has declined by 71.7% since mid-April. The number of new confirmed cases—212—is the lowest since March 30, 2020.

Positivity Rate Ties Lowest Recorded Level. The state’s 7-day positivity rate dropped to 2.51%—matching its lowest level, which was recorded on September 24, 2020.

Hospitalizations Down More Than Half Since April 20. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland—613—is down by more than half since April 20.

66.5% of Maryland Adults With At Least One Dose. Maryland is reporting 5,572,782 COVID-19 vaccinations, and according to official CDC data, 66.5% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is outpacing the national rate of 58%.

How Marylanders Can Get Vaccinated:

Marylanders can get vaccinated by walking in or scheduling an appointment at any of the state’s 13 mass vaccination sites, or at one of more than 700 pharmacies, or through a local hospital or health department, by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).