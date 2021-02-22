Maryland: Registration Opens For M&T Bank Stadium Vaccination Site

State’s Next Mass Vaccination Site Opens This Thursday

Appointments Will Be Made Available on a Rolling Basis

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that registration opened this morning for eligible Marylanders to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the state’s newest mass vaccination site, which opens this Thursday, February 25 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City.

“The opening of our next state-run mass vaccination site is another milestone toward ending this pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank all of our partners who have worked to convert M&T Bank Stadium into a mass vaccination site. As supply increases, this site will serve thousands of Marylanders each day.”

Operational support is being provided for the site by the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the Maryland National Guard (MDNG), the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), and the Baltimore Ravens.

Initially, between 250 and 500 vaccination appointments will be available on the first several days during the soft launch phase of the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site, with plans to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day in early March. A limited number of appointment slots was made available this morning, and additional appointments will be made available on a rolling basis.

Individuals must complete a new registration specifically for the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination site, which will offer vaccinations to those who are eligible in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C. Eligible individuals have two options for making an appointment:

Completing the online form available at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Calling 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment, where representatives are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individuals should expect potential prolonged wait times on the phone due to call volume.

“We are proud to continue our collaborative efforts with the state to provide vaccinations for Marylanders who recognize that vaccines provide hope for saving lives and bringing an end to this pandemic,” said Mohan Suntha, M.D., MBA, president and CEO of UMMS. “This is another example of how the private and public sectors can join forces to support and protect our residents.”

The M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site will have a soft opening on Thursday, February 25 and Friday, February 26, with appointments scheduled between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.. On Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28, appointments will be scheduled both days between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Monday, March 1, the site will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and beginning on Tuesday, March 2, the site’s hours will be between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. Vaccinations will be by appointment only; there will be no walk-ups.

M&T Bank Stadium is located near the Inner Harbor at 1101 Russell Street and is accessible by many forms of public transportation. For vaccine appointments, free parking is available at Lot B, which includes parking spaces for people with disabilities. Individuals should enter the stadium at Gate A on Hamburg Street by the statues of Ray Lewis and Johnny Unitas.

Earlier this month, the state opened mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, in a partnership between the MDH, the MDNG, and Kaiser Permanente, and at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital site in partnership with the UMMS and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Locations for mass vaccination sites in Western Maryland, Southern Maryland, and on the Eastern Shore are being finalized. Each site will receive its own allocation of doses separate from what is already being allocated to providers.

Mass vaccination sites are supplemented by hospitals, neighborhood pharmacies, and county health departments as part of an expanding distribution network. More than 200 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, where you can search to find a vaccination clinic near you, or call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.