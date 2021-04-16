Maryland Ranks for Vaccinating Minority Populations

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) A national analysis by Bloomberg shows that the State of Maryland ranks among national leaders for vaccinating minority populations against COVID-19. According to today’s analysis, Maryland ranks:

3rd among states for vaccinating the state’s share of the Black population,

9th among states for vaccinating the state’s share of the Asian population, and

12th among states for vaccinating the state’s share of the Hispanic population.

“Maryland has one of the most advanced equity plans in the country, and it is delivering results,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our goal throughout this process remains the same—we do not want to leave any Marylander behind, and we will continue doing whatever it takes to provide a faster, more equitable vaccination response in Maryland.”

Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, headed by Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, works with the state’s healthcare providers to focus COVID-19 vaccination efforts on underserved, vulnerable, and hard-to-reach populations to ensure the equitable delivery of vaccines. Read the task force’s operations plan.

3.76 Million Vaccines. Overall, Maryland has now administered 3,756,692 COVID-19 vaccines, including 81,252 in the past 24 hours. Maryland ranks 12th in the nation for vaccinating the adult population.

Please encourage your family, friends, and loved ones to locate a provider or pre-register at covidvax.maryland.gov.