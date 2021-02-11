Maryland MDH: Vaccination for Prince George’s County Residents

Maryland Department of Health Continues Direct Vaccine Outreach to Prince George’s County Residents

State Setting Aside Priority Appointments For Residents From County’s Priority List

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), in partnership with Prince George’s County leadership, continues to conduct direct outreach to sign up eligible county residents for the Six Flags America mass vaccination site as part of a multi-agency effort to boost vaccination rates in the county.

The state’s call center is reaching out to a subset of the pre-registration list provided by Prince George’s County officials. Calls to each contact are made at least three times and at different times of day. In addition, contacts received an email informing them that a representative will be in touch to schedule an appointment

To date, this outreach to the county’s priority list has led to booking appointments by phone for nearly 900 residents at the Six Flags mass vaccination site. In addition, thousands of county residents have signed up for appointments online. While the Six Flags site is open to all eligible Maryland residents, each week, the state will continue to set aside a tranche of appointments for individuals on the county’s priority list.

This is the most recent in a series of actions that the state has taken to support vaccination efforts in Prince George’s County:

Last month, the Maryland National Guard deployed its first vaccination support team to the Prince George’s County Health Department’s clinic.

MDH has assigned 50 volunteers from the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to the county.

The state prioritized Prince George’s County for the retail pharmacy program to expand the availability of vaccines.

The state has launched a public outreach and equity campaign focused on promoting vaccine confidence and tackling vaccine hesitancy.

Governor Hogan has appointed Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead to head up the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, which is also engaging directly with local jurisdictions.