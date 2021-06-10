Maryland: Mathur Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements

Maryland Man, Sidhartha Kumar Mathur Who Threatened Congressman Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge

Defendant Made Telephone and Internet Threats, and Lied Repeatedly to U.S. Capitol Police

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, age 35, of West Friendship, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to making false statements to federal agents, relating to the death threats he sent to a Member of Congress.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman of the United States Capitol Police.

According to his guilty plea, on December 10, 2020 Mathur used his phone to send a threatening webmail message on a congressional representative’s website. Mathur’s threats included violent statements such as “I will kill you and blow up your office if you try to take my vote away” and “I know where you and your family lives. You will be ended.” Mathur listed the name and previous address of a former classmate and neighbor (Individual B) for the contact information of the sender that Mathur provided on the webmail message.

Minutes later, Mathur left a threatening voice message on the same Representative’s District Office voicemail. In the voicemail, Mathur stated similar threats including, “If you even mess with my vote, I’m going to come and slit your throat and I’ll kill your family.”

During an interview with special agents of the United States Capitol Police on December 11, 2020, Mathur confirmed the phone number used to place the threatening voicemail belonged to him and that he called the congressional member out of anger.

As detailed in his plea agreement, Mathur further acknowledged that Individual B was a former neighbor and classmate. However, Mathur falsely denied responsibility for the webmail threat submitted in Individual B’s name. Agents informed Mathur that the webmail message contained similar language to the voice message and was submitted from the internet service at Mathur’s residence. The agents reiterated that providing false statements to federal agents was a felony offense. Mathur continued to falsely deny responsibility for the threatening webmail messages written in Individual B’s name. Agents again reminded Mathur that if he lied to federal agents he could be charged with a crime. When given a final opportunity to correct his false statement, Mathur again falsely denied making the webmail threat.

Mathur faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release for making false statements. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for September 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the U.S. Capitol Police for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers who is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today