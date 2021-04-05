Maryland Lottery: Woman Wins Big on Plu$ Money Scratch-off

Claims $50,000 top prize on $5 scratch-off

Maryland (STL.News) An Anne Arundel County woman had an amazingly positive experience with a Maryland Lottery scratch-off this week. She took her own luck and added a Plu$ the Money scratch-off to the equation. The result: a $50,000 top prize!

The 65-year-old Severn resident discovered her good fortune quickly. After revealing the winning numbers, she uncovered a coin emblem in the first row of her player numbers. Beneath the emblem was the game’s $50,000 top prize.

The Plu$ the Money scratch-off went on sale in December, offering players prizes from $5 to $50,000. There are now five unclaimed $50,000 prizes remaining.

She found her winning instant ticket at Arundel Mills Wine & Spirits located at 7645 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover. For selling a top-prize winning scratch-off, the Anne Arundel County retailer earned a $500 retailer bonus.