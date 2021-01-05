Maryland Lottery: Winners Claimed $31 Million in One Week

Players across Maryland won or claimed a total of $31 million during the week ending Jan. 3

(STL.News) As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both rolled to more than $400 million last week, five players in Maryland celebrated New Year’s weekend with Mega Millions and Powerball prizes ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Lanham and Columbia, while Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 to $50,000 were sold in College Park, Hyattsville and Parkville.

The estimated annuity jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 5 is $447 million, the 10th-largest in the game’s history, while the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Jan. 6 drawing is $410 million. It is the first time since October 2018 that both games have simultaneously had jackpots valued at more than $400 million.

Meanwhile, the Lottery’s biggest win of the past week was a FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket worth $112,776 sold in Baltimore.

In all, Lottery players won or claimed nearly $31 million in the seven days ending Jan. 3, including 23 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were either sold or claimed during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. The Claims Center was closed to the public for the last two weeks of December before reopening on Jan. 4.

All Lottery retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets up to $600, and approximately 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) retailers are authorized to cash tickets valued up to $5,000. Prizes up to and including $25,000 can be claimed at any of Maryland’s six casinos with no appointment necessary. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed From Dec. 28 Through Jan. 3:

$20,200 Prizes

2020 Cash, Edgewood Amoco-BP, 2201 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

2020 Cash, Food Lion #1184, 3200 Old Washington Road, Waldorf

2020 Cash, House of Liquors, 19 Carroll Plaza, Westminster

$10,000 Prizes

Ravens $5 ticket, Royal Farms #402, 1302 Windlass Drive, Baltimore

100X The Cash, Montgomery Exxon, 6310 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge

100X The Cash, Acme Market #2862, 101 Big Elk Mall, Elkton

Bankroll Buck$, Lewisdale Market, 7701 23rd Avenue, Hyattsville

$10,000 Extreme Green, 7-Eleven #24093, 9404 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

$10,000 Extreme Green, Riverdale Tiger Mart, 6117 Baltimore Avenue, Riverdale

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings From Dec. 28 Through Jan. 3:

5 CARD CASH

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Williamsport Sunoco, 304 East Potomac Street, Williamsport (claimed)

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 31 at South Cumberland Liquors, 622 West Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

FAST PLAY

$112,776 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Dec. 29 at 7-Eleven #35731, 1769 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$10,000 Cold Hard Cash ticket sold Jan. 2 at Brighton Beer & Wine, 225 Muddy Branch Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)

KENO

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 31 at Roxy Liquors, 761 East Wilson Boulevard, suite F, Hagerstown (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$12,000 ticket sold Dec. 30 at Hospital Sunoco, 327 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

MEGA MILLIONS

$50,000 ticket (with 5X Megaplier) sold Dec. 31 at College Park Gulf, 9891 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Queens Town Shell, 5398 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Star Eleven, 8425 Oakleigh Road, Parkville (claimed)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Harpers Farm BP, 5485 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 1 at Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

RACETRAX

$89,811.60 ticket sold Dec. 28 at Royal Farms #081-E, 2330 Smith Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$27,600 ticket sold Dec. 28 at Chesapeake Market Citgo, 502 South Cherry Grove, Annapolis (unclaimed as of Jan. 4)

$10,899.30 ticket sold Dec. 28 at Buy N Go, 13 Aquahart Road, units I and J, Glen Burnie (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date, though there is a grace period for tickets that expire during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.