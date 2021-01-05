Maryland Lottery: Winners Claimed $31 Million in One Week

(STL.News) As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both rolled to more than $400 million last week, five players in Maryland celebrated New Year’s weekend with Mega Millions and Powerball prizes ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Lanham and Columbia, while Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 to $50,000 were sold in College Park, Hyattsville and Parkville.
The estimated annuity jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 5 is $447 million, the 10th-largest in the game’s history, while the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Jan. 6 drawing is $410 million. It is the first time since October 2018 that both games have simultaneously had jackpots valued at more than $400 million.
Meanwhile, the Lottery’s biggest win of the past week was a FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket worth $112,776 sold in Baltimore.
In all, Lottery players won or claimed nearly $31 million in the seven days ending Jan. 3, including 23 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were either sold or claimed during that span.
Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. The Claims Center was closed to the public for the last two weeks of December before reopening on Jan. 4.
All Lottery retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets up to $600, and approximately 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) retailers are authorized to cash tickets valued up to $5,000. Prizes up to and including $25,000 can be claimed at any of Maryland’s six casinos with no appointment necessary. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.
Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:
Scratch-off Prizes Claimed From Dec. 28 Through Jan. 3:
$20,200 Prizes
$10,000 Prizes
FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings From Dec. 28 Through Jan. 3:
The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date, though there is a grace period for tickets that expire during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.
