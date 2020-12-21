Maryland Lottery: Store Sells $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

Lucky sale took place in Saturday’s drawing

(STL.News) Powerball delivered a $100,000 win on Saturday night to a lucky player who bought a ticket in Chestertown for the Dec. 19 drawing. By adding the Power Play feature to the ticket, the player doubled the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Even though no one hit the jackpot, there were a total of 22,496 winning tickets sold in Maryland for the Dec. 19 drawing, ranging from $4 to $100,000.

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the lucky player who bought the $100,000 winning ticket at Royal Farms #250 located at 859 High Street in Chestertown. The winning numbers were 27, 32, 34, 43 and 52; the Powerball was 13 and the Power Play multiplier was x2. The $100,000 winner had four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number, and because the winner paid an additional $1 to add the Power Play option to the ticket, the $50,000 prize was doubled. This was the 41st third-tier Powerball prize in Maryland during 2020.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The winner can claim the prize by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery’s Customer Resource Center located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. The Lottery office is closed to the public until Jan. 4. Get details on how to claim by mail here, how to schedule an appointment here and how to cash prizes of up to $5,000 at Lottery retailers here.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot rolled to $321 million for the Dec. 23 drawing with a cash option of $247.1 million. The last Powerball jackpot win was for $94.8 million in the Sept. 16 drawing, with the winning ticket sold in New York.

Watch televised Powerball drawings at 11:22 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. Odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 292 million to 1. Overall odds of winning any prize are about 25 to 1.

