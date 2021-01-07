Maryland Lottery: Powerball Winners Pour in as Jackpot Grows

Bowie player claims third-tier prize from November drawing

(STL.News) As the Powerball jackpot grew, week after week until reaching a whopping $410 million for tonight’s drawing, more and more players have won big prizes. A Bowie man is among these lucky Marylanders and just claimed a $50,000 third-tier prize from the Nov. 14 drawing.

The lucky player won the prize when the jackpot had rolled to $168 million. However, players’ excitement was already building as the jackpot continued to grow. The 53-year-old purchased his $2 quick-pick ticket from Bowie Liquors located at 6910 Laurel-Bowie Road in Bowie and claimed his big prize earlier this week.

The Powerball jackpot began its rise after being hit on Sept. 16 in New York. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing stands at $410 million with a cash option of $316.4 million. This is the highest Powerball jackpot since March 2019, when a player in Wisconsin won the $768.4 million jackpot.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per game, with Power Play tickets costing $3 per game. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. You can find your Powerball tickets locally at one of the over 4,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

SOURCE: Maryland Lottery