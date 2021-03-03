Maryland Lottery: Owings Mills Resident Wins $50,000

Claims top prize on Deluxe Crossword 5th Edition game

Maryland (STL.News) Although the word “winner” wasn’t spelled out on a Baltimore County resident’s Deluxe Crossword 5th Edition scratch-off, that’s the title the lucky player earned.

The two crossword puzzles on the $5 instant ticket contained eight words formed from the player’s winning letters. That achievement gave the Owings Mills resident a $50,000 top-prize win. The 19-year-old found the winning game at Pikesville Mobil in Pikesville.

The Baltimore County retailer also has reason to celebrate. Pikesville Mobil located at 1509 Reisterstown Road earned a $500 bonus for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

Scratch-off fans can win plenty of prizes playing this edition of the popular game. There are four unclaimed $50,000 top prizes remaining, eight unclaimed $10,000 prizes and more than 440,000 prizes ranging from $5 to $1,000.