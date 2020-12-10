Thursday, December 10, 2020
Maryland Lottery News: Laurel Woman Cashes in on Big Fantasy Win

By STLNEWS
Maryland Lottery News: Laurel Woman Cashes in on Big Fantasy Win

(STL.News) A Laurel woman just fulfilled a fantasy shared by many Maryland Lottery players.  The lucky 74-year-old claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Fantasy 5s instant ticket.

The $5 scratch-off was waiting for our player at Spartans Liquor & Deli in Beltsville, where the winner occasionally buys instant tickets.  She had stopped playing the Lottery for a bit because she had lost hope of finding a big win.  That hope for a win returned, however.  She arrived at the store on her lucky day and randomly selected the new Fantasy 5s scratch-off.  The player didn’t know she won until the next day when she scanned her instant ticket at another location.

“I was dumbfounded,” the lucky woman recalled, describing the moment she learned of her win. She hasn’t shared news of her Lottery luck with anyone.  When asked of her plans for her prize, she said that she is going to pay bills and make some needed home improvements.

Spartans Liquor & Deli located at 11421 Old Baltimore Pike will also share in the big win.  The Prince George’s County business will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off in the game.  The Fantasy 5s scratch-off, which went on sale in November, still has plenty of fantasy wins remaining including seven top prizes.

The President's National Space Policy

Politics
(STL.News)The US Department of State released the following statement: The President's National Space Policy , released yesterday, outlines America's principles and goals regarding our national...
Read more

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

General
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more

FDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Health
The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. (STL.News) For nearly 11 months, we have all been learning to live and function...
Read more

Delaware State Parks Annual Passes, Surf-Fishing Permits on Sale Dec. 16

General
(STL.News) The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the sale of 2021 Delaware State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing...
Read more
The President’s National Space Policy

Politics STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News)The US Department of State released the following statement: The President’s National Space Policy , released yesterday, outlines America’s principles and goals regarding our national...
Read more

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

General STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more

FDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Health STLNEWS - 0
The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. (STL.News) For nearly 11 months, we have all been learning to live and function...
Read more

The President’s National Space Policy

Politics STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News)The US Department of State released the following statement: The President’s National Space Policy , released yesterday, outlines America’s principles and goals regarding our national...
Read more

UK News: Attorney General clarifies law on sexual assault

General STLNEWS - 0
(STL.News) The Court of Appeal has today agreed with the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP, that it is not necessary in...
Read more

FDA Meeting to Discuss Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

Health STLNEWS - 0
The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. (STL.News) For nearly 11 months, we have all been learning to live and function...
Read more

