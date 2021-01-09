Maryland Lottery: Hyattsville Retailer Sells $50,000 Bonus Match 5

Top-prize winning ticket sold in Jan. 7 drawing

(STL.News) A lucky Bonus Match 5 player just won the game’s first $50,000 top prize of 2021. The Maryland Lottery is looking for the player who bought the winning ticket in the Thursday, Jan. 7 drawing at 7-Eleven #11728 in Hyattsville.

The lucky ticket matches the five numbers of 10, 14, 18, 21 and 25; the Bonus Ball was 29.

Lottery officials encourage the big winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The $50,000 winner can claim the prize by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery headquarters’ Customer Resource Center located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. Winners of smaller prizes can claim them by mail, at Lottery retailers or by appointment at Lottery headquarters. Get details on how to claim by mail here, how to schedule an appointment here and how to cash prizes at Lottery retailers and casinos here.

The lucky retailer, located at 7206 Sheriff Road in Prince George’s County, also has reason to celebrate. The Lottery will give the store a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!